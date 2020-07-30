One man injured in Thursday night shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police say one man is hurt after a shooting Thursday night.

Police responded to the 3200 block of 10th Street in Rockford, a tweet from Rockford Police says officers were still investigating just after 8 p.m..

Details are limited at this time, but one man was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.. Police did not have any more information.

Police said they don't believe the neighborhood is in any immediate danger.

13 WREX has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story.