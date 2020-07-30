More Democratic women call on Madigan to step down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State Sen. Iris Martinez, a state and national Democratic Party leader, on Thursday joined a burgeoning group of Democratic lawmakers _ all women _ calling for Michael Madigan to reliquish his decades-long grip on Illinois politics by resigning as party leader, House speaker, or both, since he was implicated in a federal bribery investigation. Seven Democratic women in the General Assembly now want Madigan to surrender his virtual lock on Illinois politics after federal prosecutors named him in a criminal investigation in which ComEd acknowledges engaging in bribery in the Capitol. Madigan has not been charged with wrongdoing.