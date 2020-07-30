 Skip to Content

Madigan: ‘No plans to resign’ as Dem women seek his ouster

10:23 pm Illinois News, Top Stories

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- State Sen. Iris Martinez, a state and national Democratic Party leader, on Thursday joined a burgeoning group of Democratic lawmakers -- all women -- calling for Michael Madigan to reliquish his decades-long grip on Illinois politics by resigning as party leader, House speaker, or both, since he was implicated in a federal bribery investigation.

Seven Democratic women in the General Assembly now want Madigan to quit after federal prosecutors named him in a criminal investigation in which ComEd acknowledges engaging in bribery in the Capitol.

Madigan gave the following statement to our Capital Bureau Chief:

“I understand that the last couple of weeks have been difficult for our caucus and party, and I have had many candid conversations with members of the Democratic caucus on this matter. The feedback is positive and demonstrates continued support for me and my leadership roles. I have no plans to resign. I have never made a legislative decision with improper motives and any claim otherwise is unfounded. I will continue to lead the effort to defeat Donald Trump, expand the Illinois congressional delegation and the majorities in the Illinois House and Senate.”

Associated Press

