Former president who brought direct elections to Taiwan dies

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui, who brought direct elections and other democratic changes despite missile launches and other fierce saber-rattling by China, has died at age 97. Lee strove to create a separate, non-Chinese identity for Taiwan, angering not only China, which considers the island part of its territory, but also members of his Nationalist Party who hoped to return victorious to the mainland. He was president from 1988 to 2000 and later openly endorsed formal independence for the island. Current President Tsai Ing-wen said “Lee’s contribution to Taiwan’s democratic journey was irreplaceable.”