Local business serves hot dogs, appreciation to police officers

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A local business served local police officers hot dogs, brats and appreciation during a new Police Appreciation Lunch.

CorPro hosted the Police Appreciation Lunch to thank officers for their service on Thursday in Loves Park.

Owner Marchione thought of the event after watching the nightly news. The next day, Marchione came into work and said employees were instantly on board.

"To do something like this, I think, is good for everybody," Marchione said. "It's good for the community; it's good for law enforcement. I think it's a nice change of pace."

CorPro plans to make the appreciation lunch an annual event.