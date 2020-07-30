 Skip to Content

Local business serves hot dogs, appreciation to police officers

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A local business served local police officers hot dogs, brats and appreciation during a new Police Appreciation Lunch.

CorPro hosted the Police Appreciation Lunch to thank officers for their service on Thursday in Loves Park.

Owner Marchione thought of the event after watching the nightly news. The next day, Marchione came into work and said employees were instantly on board.

"To do something like this, I think, is good for everybody," Marchione said. "It's good for the community; it's good for law enforcement. I think it's a nice change of pace."

CorPro plans to make the appreciation lunch an annual event.

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

