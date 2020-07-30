Lewis in posthumous essay: ‘Your turn to let freedom ring’

ATLANTA (AP) — John Lewis spent his whole life fighting for civil rights — and he wanted to make sure the cause lived on after his death. In an essay published in The New York Times on Thursday, Lewis implores younger generations to keep fighting, telling them, “Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.” Lewis died July 17 at age 80. He asked that the essay be published on the same day as his funeral, which is being held Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Lewis is being laid to rest after a week of celebrations in Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C.