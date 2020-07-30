Key witness in Thai Red Bull heir case dies in road accident

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say a witness whose testimony was important in having hit-and-run charges dropped against a heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune has died in a traffic accident. The accident in the northern province of Chiang Mai occurred just days after police made the surprise announcement that the last remaining criminal charge had been dropped against Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose family owns about half of the Red Bull empire and is one of the richest in Thailand. Vorayuth, better known by the nickname “Boss,” was wanted in connection with a 2012 accident that occurred when his Ferrari struck and killed a motorcycle policeman.