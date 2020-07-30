John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

ATLANTA (AP) — When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, he returns to a sacred place in civil rights history. At his funeral Thursday, the arc of Lewis’ life and civil rights legacy will once again tie into the history of Ebenezer’s former pastor Martin Luther King Jr., a close ally whom Lewis called his leader. Lewis discovered King’s sermons while scanning the radio dial as a 15-year-year old boy growing up in rural Alabama. The slain civil rights leader continued to inspire Lewis’ own Civil Rights work for the next 65 years. Lewis died July 17 at age 80.