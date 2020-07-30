Italy: Senators vote to lift ex-minister Salvini’s immunity

ROME (AP) — The Italian Senate has voted to lift right-wing leader Matteo Salvini’s immunity, clearing the way for possible charges against the former interior minister for refusing to allow 164 migrants to get off a ship in Sicily. The case from last August is the third involving a rescue ship standoff in which Italian prosecutors have sought kidnapping charges against Salvini. During his 14 months as interior minister, he repeatedly denied ships carrying rescued migrants access to Italy’s ports. The policy resulted in numerous standoffs, leaving migrants stuck at sea for long weeks before European countries could identify a willing port or courts intervened.