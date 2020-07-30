Iraq: Since October, 560 protesters, police died in rallies

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s government says that since last October when anti-government protests erupted in the country, at total of 560 protesters and members of the security forces have been killed in the violence. The figure was reported as interior minister announced the result of an investigation into the deaths of two protesters at the hands of Iraqi security forces on Sunday. He says that based on eye-witnesses and forensic reports, the protesters were killed by pellet guns fired by three policemen. The policemen were arrested. Meanwhile, Iraq’s military says two Katyusha rockets landed on the periphery of Baghdad’s airport late on Thursday without causing any damages or casualties.