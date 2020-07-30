Ghosn gone, other Nissan former executive set to face trial

TOKYO (AP) — The trial is set to begin for Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive arrested in the financial scandal of his ex-boss Carlos Ghosn. Their case had been in limbo after Ghosn’s escape to Lebanon. Tokyo Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hiroshi Yamamoto said Thursday the trial of Kelly, an American, and Nissan Motor Co., a defendant in the same trial as a company, will start Sept. 15. He says prosecutors have “a solid case.” Kelly is accused of helping Ghosn under-report future compensation. Ghosn has denounced the allegations, accusing Nissan officials of a conspiracy to oust him. Kelly also says he’s innocent.