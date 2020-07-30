Florida pair arrested for breaking COVID-19 quarantine order

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Keys couple infected with the coronavirus are expressing exasperation after they were put in jail for apparently violating orders to wear masks and self-quarantine. Arrests over masks and quarantines have been rare. The couple was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after authorities went to their home in Key West to arrest them on a warrant accusing them of violating a quarantine order issued by the Florida Department of Health. They pair posted bail Thursday and returned to their home. The 24-year-old man said he had taken his dog out Thursday afternoon. Hours later, officers arrived to take him and his wife to Monroe County Jail.