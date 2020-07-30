FBI: Review of surveillance applications found minor errors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says a review of more than two dozen applications to eavesdrop on suspected spies or terrorists turned up mostly minor errors and none that undermined the basis for the surveillance. The statement on Thursday comes amid an effort by the FBI to shore up the accuracy of applications submitted to the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The Justice Department watchdog has issued a series of critical reports on the topic over the last year, identifying important errors and omissions in applications the FBI submitted to wiretap a former Trump campaign adviser in the Russia investigation.