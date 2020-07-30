First-ever EU cyber sanctions hit Russian, Chinese, NKoreans

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed its first-ever sanctions over cyberattacks, naming six individuals and three organizations including Russia’s military intelligence agency. The measures announced Thursday by the 27-member bloc include travel bans and asset freezes. Those sanctioned include alleged Chinese cyber spies and a North Korean firm connected with the WannaCry ransomware attack. The Russians were tagged for the NotPetya malware attack, taking down Ukraine’s power grid and trying to spy on a chemical weapons watchdog.