DeGeneres apologizes to show’s staff amid workplace inquiry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres is apologizing to the staff of her daytime TV talk show. Her memo to workers on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” comes amid an internal company investigation of complaints of an unfair workplace. In a separate statement, the Warner Bros. studio says the inquiry’s “primary findings” revealed what it called some flaws in the show’s daily management. DeGeneres’ memo and the probe by the studio’s parent company followed a BuzzFeed News report on worker complaints. In her apology, DeGeneres said she was committed to making sure problems didn’t occur because of her over-reliance on others to do the job right.