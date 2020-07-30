Cyprus: Putin ‘to help ease’ gas search tensions with Turkey

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The spokesman for the government of Cyprus says Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to intercede with Turkey’s leader to try to ease rising tensions over oil and gas exploration in Mediterranean Sea waters that Cyprus claims as its own. The spokesman said on Thursday that Putin made the pledge during a 45-minute telephone conversation with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Anastasiades had appealed to the Russian leader to personally approach Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in order to deescalate the crisis. Turkey has dispatched warship-escorted research vessels and drill ships numerous times in the last year to search and drill for gas inside waters where Cyprus claims exclusive economic rights.