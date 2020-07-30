Contentious budget vote could push Israel toward elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s finance minister says he will bring a short-term budget up for a vote next week, setting up a showdown between the bloated government’s main two coalition partners that could spark its dissolution only months after it was formed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s finance minister said Thursday that given the current economic crisis following the outbreak of the coronavirus, it would be imprudent to insist upon a multi-year budget as outlined in the coalition agreement. But Defense Minister Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and White party, is demanding the power sharing agreement be honored. The government was established in May after three inconclusive elections and has been mired by infighting.