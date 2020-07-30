Conservative commentator Eric Metaxas works on memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative author, commentator and radio host Eric Metaxas is working on a pair of books, including a memoir about his youth and conversion to Christianity. Salem Books announced Thursday that Metaxas’ “Fish Out of Water” will be published in February. A second book, in which he challenges the rise of secular culture since the 1960s, will be released in Fall 2021. It is currently untitled. The 57-year-old Metaxas has written dozens of books, from children’s stories to a biography of Martin Luther to the bestselling “Miracles.”