Police: Suspect shoots 3 Chicago officers who then shoot him

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a carjacking suspect being led into a Chicago police station shot three officers who returned fire and shot him. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says the shooting happened Thursday morning as the officers were leading the suspect from a police vehicle in to a station house on the city’s northwest side. He says the officers and the gunman were all rushed to a hospital. One of the officers was shot in the chin, another was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest, and the third suffered a graze wound to his hip. The names of the officer and suspect weren’t immediately released.