First Bolsonaro trip since recovery aims at opponents’ votes

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has taken his first trip since recovering from COVID-19 and he ignored social distancing recommendations and he worked to chip away support in his political rivals’ stronghold. The far-right leader flew to Piaui and Bahia states where he removed his mask and gathered with supporters. Advisers have counseled the president to intensify public appearances in Brazil’s northeast to improve his standing, as emergency cash the federal government doled out during the pandemic has bolstered his image among the poor. Also on Thursday, Brazil’s first lady and a fifth member of Bolsonaro’s Cabinet tested positive for the new coronavirus.