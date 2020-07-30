Blake Bailey’s 880-page Philip Roth bio to arrive in April

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the most anticipated literary biographies in recent memory, Blake Bailey’s “Philip Roth,” will come out next April. Bailey had worked on the book since 2012, six years before Roth’s death, and had the author’s full cooperation. The 880-page book is the outcome of an extraordinary relationship between Roth, the relentless son of Jews from Newark, New Jersey, and Bailey, a Catholic school graduate from Oklahoma City previously known for his acclaimed books on fiction writers Richard Yates, Charles Jackson and John Cheever, whom Roth knew and admired.