Bangladesh arrests 3 in police station blast, denies IS link

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh police have arrested three suspects in the bombing of a Dhaka police station and rejected a claim of responsibility by the Islamic State group. The Dhaka police deputy commissioner for counterterrorism said that criminal intentions were behind the incident and there was no connection to militants. A bomb hidden inside a weight machine-like object went off Wednesday morning, injuring five people, including four police. The IS has claimed similar attacks on police in the past.