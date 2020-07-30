Australian state makes masks compulsory as COVID-19 spreads

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria state will make wearing masks compulsory statewide after reporting a record 723 new COVID-19 cases, mostly among the vulnerable residents of aged care homes.Masks have been compulsory in the state capital Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city with 5 million people, and a neighboring semi-rural district for the past week.Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said masks or similar face coverings will become compulsory across the state from late Sunday.Residents around the city of Geelong will not be allowed to have visitors in their homes from late Thursday in a second measure to slow the virus spread from the city.