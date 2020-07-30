Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with Australian media businesses fair pay for news content. The government has released a draft of a code of conduct for digital platforms that aims to succeed where other countries have failed in making them pay for news siphoned from commercial media companies. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Google and Facebook would be the first targets of the code but others could follow. Legislation could be introduced in Parliament by late August to make the code of conduct enforceable. As well as payment, the code covers access to user data and transparency of algorithms used to rank and present media content.