AstraZeneca: won’t profit from COVID-19 vaccine in pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has repeated its promise not to profit from a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic as it reported it was on track with late-stage trials for the treatment. Such promises were boosted by strong sales across its range of treatments during lockdown. Sales jumped by 14% to $12.6 billion in the first six months of 2020 and were boosted by strong trading in new medicines, as well as cancer and respiratory medication. Despite the good earnings, CEO Pascal Soriot said he remained cautious amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.