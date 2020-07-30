Anti-Trump group ad supports Gross for Alaska US Senate seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outside group focused on defeating President Donald Trump in November and “Trumpism” is running an ad in Alaska in support of independent Al Gross in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race. Gross is seeking to challenge first-term Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, whom The Lincoln Project refers to as a “Trumpist.” Trump carried Alaska with 51% of the vote in 2016. Sullivan campaign manager Matt Shuckerow said having Democrats Joe Biden as president and Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader “would be disastrous for Alaska.” Sullivan has no primary challenger. Gross is running in the Democratic primary and has been endorsed by the party. He has two opponents who have not reported raising any money.