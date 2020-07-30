 Skip to Content

Anderson Japanese Gardens to open one hour earlier

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Anderson Japanese Gardens will be opening its doors one hour earlier for guests starting Saturday, August 1.

Now, visitors will be able to enjoy the gardens starting at 9:00 a.m.

Representatives at the garden say during this time of uncertainty, they want guests to use the space as a place to reflect and rejuvenate .

Advanced reservations are encouraged prior to arrival and tickets can be pre-purchased online. Click here for more information and protocols for visitors.

