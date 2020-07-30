Aid group: Darfur attacks strand 14,000 without medical help

CAIRO (AP) — A leading aid group says a recent surge of violence in Darfur, the war-scarred region of western Sudan, has deprived more than 14,000 children of medical care. Save the Children said it was forced to close two major health facilities and its field office in the village of Masteri in west Darfur. The U.N. has said a recent assault there killed 60 civilians, including five toddlers. Hundreds of Arab militiamen shot families and torched hundreds of homes, forcing over 10,000 to run for their lives and leaving residents in dire need of aid.