Afghan officials: Suicide bomber kills 9 people, wounds 40

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a suicide bombing in eastern Logar province killed nine people and wounded at least 40. The Taliban promptly denied responsibility for the attack, which came late on Thursday, on the eve of the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and a three-day cease-fire that has been declared for the occasion by the Taliban. There were conflicting reports of the death toll, with a provincial council chief saying he had reports of as many as 15 deaths. The Islamic State group’s affiliate for Afghanistan also operates in the region but did not immediately claim responsibility for the bombing.