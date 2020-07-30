Adopt-a-Monarch program at Burpee to teach kids to love the planet

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Burpee Museum of Natural History kicked off a monarch adoption program that teaches local kids to love the planet.

Starting on Friday, families can pick up a monarch larva to take home, raise and then release.

Burpee collected local monarch eggs and young larva from mowing paths along roads and farm fence lines. The program gives the creatures a second chance at life.

"I often say is you can't expect someone to save the world if you don't love it first," Anne Weerda, Executive Director at Burpee Museum of Natural History, said. "So our job is to teach kids to love their planet, love their earth, and the rest will come naturally."

Larva pick up runs every Friday, Saturday or Sunday through the end of the program on August 30.

This year's pickup looks different from in years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burpee requires all guests and staff to wear masks during the monarch adoption process.

To keep the larva pick-up as safe as possible, the museum wants families to schedule a pick-up date and time online or over-the-phone.