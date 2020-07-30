Bleak economic data point to struggles ahead for US economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A grim picture emerged Thursday of a U.S. economy that endured a record-shattering plunge last quarter and is now struggling to rebound as the coronavirus keeps forcing more layoffs. The economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter, when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work. So dizzying was the fall that most analysts expect the economy to produce a sharp bounce-back this quarter. Yet with the rate of confirmed coronavirus cases having surged in a majority of states, more businesses pulling back on re-openings and government aid to the unemployed likely to be scaled back, the economy could worsen in the months ahead.