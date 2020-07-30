12 dead as Philippine troops battle militants in south

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops have clashed with Muslim guerrillas allied with the Islamic State group in the country’s south. Two soldiers and about 10 militants were killed in a six-hour gunbattle. Officials say an army infantry force raided a remote camp belonging to the Dawlah Islamiyah in Maguindanao province, sparking an exchange of fire. A regional army spokesman says two soldiers were killed and 13 others were slightly wounded in the clash, which left at least 10 militants dead. Most of the militants broke off many years ago from the largest Muslim separatist group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which is now helping oversee a new Muslim autonomous region after signing a 2014 peace deal with the government.