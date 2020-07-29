White Sox score late, top Indians 4-0 after Plesac fans 11

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez hit sacrifice flies and Chicago scored four runs in the ninth inning _ three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand _ to give the White Sox a 4-0 win over the Indians. Cleveland starter Zach Plesac shut out the White Sox for eight innings and struck out a career-high 11. But Hand couldn’t keep the White Sox off the board in the ninth. Chicago rookie Luis Robert had a two-run single in the inning as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak and salvaged one game in the series.