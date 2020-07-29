Western Balkan leaders discuss virus impacts, EU membership

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Government leaders and officials from six Western Balkan nations have discussed how to address economic stagnation and social impacts from the coronavirus pandemic that could derail or delay national efforts to join the European Union. Presidents, prime ministers and government ministers from Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia met Wednesday at a virtual summit hosted by an international affairs think tank in Washington. A statement on the meeting’s conclusions said they agreed to accelerate the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people in the region, which is one of the conditions of EU membership. They also decided to pursue new foreign investments and to speed the deployment of committed COVID-19 recovery funds.