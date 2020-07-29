Vatican allegedly hacked by China ahead of key talks

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican and the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong have been the targets of alleged Chinese state-backed hackers ahead of talks on renewal of a landmark 2018 deal that helped thaw diplomatic relations, according to a U.S.-based monitoring group. The alleged attacks by a group called RedDelta began in May with an eye on September talks to renew a provisional agreement on bishop appointments, according to a report released Tuesday by Recorded Future, which tracks state-backed cyber attacks. The attacks were first reported by the New York Times. The Vatican had no immediate comment. The Chinese foreign ministry denied any involvement, calling the report ‘’groundless speculation.’’