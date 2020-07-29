University in Louisiana gets a $20M anonymous donation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A university in Louisiana has received a $20 million donation from an anonymous donor. Xavier University of Louisiana announced the gift, which is the largest private contribution in the school’s history, on Tuesday. The school says the donation will allow them to expand scholarships and make needed investments to sustain their mission as the country’s only Catholic and historically Black university. The school says they produce more Black medical school graduates than any other university in the country. The announcement came on the same day that MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced that she had given away $1.67 billion to various organizations, including Xavier.