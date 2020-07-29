Turkish parliament approves social media law with new powers

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has approved a law that gives authorities greater power to regulate social media despite concerns of growing censorship. The law requires major social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter to keep representative offices in Turkey to deal with complaints against content on their platforms. If the company refuses to designate an official representative, the legislation mandates steep fines, advertising bans and bandwidth reductions. The new legislation also would require social media providers to store user data in Turkey. Opposition lawmakers said the law would further limit freedom of expression in a country where the media is already under tight government control and dozens of journalists are in jail.