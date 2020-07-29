 Skip to Content

Trump vs. Biden: Where they stand on health, economy, more

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, both promise sweeping progress over the next four years -– via starkly different paths. Trump points to tax reductions and regulatory cuts as economic cure-alls, and he frames himself as a conservative champion in seemingly endless culture wars. But, drawing on his outsider persona, the president offers little detail about how he’d pull the levers of government in a second term. Biden, for his part, sounds every bit the Democratic standard-bearer as he holds up the federal government as the collective force to combat the coronavirus, rebuild the economy and address centuries of institutional racism and systemic inequalities.

