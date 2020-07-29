As virus aid talks stalemate, Trump scorns help for cities

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing Democratic demands to include aid for cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package. Trump is also lashing out at Republican allies as talks stalemate over assistance for millions of Americans. And on Capitol Hill, another lawmaker tested positive for the virus. Republicans are signaling they may be willing to swiftly approve a modest package to prevent a $600 weekly unemployment benefit from expiring Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi roundly rejects that approach as meager, all but forcing Republicans back to the negotiating table.