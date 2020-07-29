Throwback 5-game series force players to ’embrace the grind’

The NHL hasn’t had best-of-five playoff series since 1986. That’s changing for this year with the league expanding to 24 playoff teams as part of its restart. The qualifying round will feature 16 teams facing off in best-of-five series to determine who moves on. Some of those who took part in those series more than 30 years ago are coaching or managing a team still in contention for the Stanley Cup. And they know the value of a good start, the struggle of falling behind early and the unpredictable nature that comes with shorter series.