Suspended Arkansas professor indicted on fraud counts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A suspended University of Arkansas professor has been indicted on multiple wire and passport fraud counts. The 44-count indictment returned Tuesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, accuses Simon S. Ang of failing to disclose close ties to the Chinese government and Chinese companies when he obtained federal grants. The university suspended the 63-year-old electrical engineering professor and removed him as director of the university’s High Density Electronics Center after his May 8 arrest by federal agents. Ang is free on a $200,000 bond.