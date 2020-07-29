Small group gathers to protest outside of RPD headquarters after use of force found ‘justified’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A small group of about 15 protesters gathered outside of Rockford Police District 1 headquarters on Wednesday to speak out after police found its use of force "justified" and "appropriate" from a previous protest that occurred on May 30.



The scene on Wednesday was dramatically different than the one back in May, when thousands of people took to the streets of Rockford to demand justice for George Floyd, a black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. The Rockford group marched to call for an end to police brutality and racism to end in Rockford.



But that night, things turned chaotic with hundreds of people gathering outside of District 1 around 7 p.m. A group of protesters threw rocks at the building, yelled profanities at police, damaged the building and set off fireworks.



In response, Rockford Police activated a SWAT unit, called in back up from Illinois State Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, and utilized force procedures including grabbing, kicking, pepper spray and tear gas, among other tactics.



On Wednesday morning, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, Mayor Tom McNamara, and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Marilyn Hite Ross announced 120 hours of video and 90 police reports were reviewed, and the findings were police use of force that evening was "justified" and "appropriate."



The announcement was not a surprise to Leslie Rolfe, the 28-year-old activist and self-proclaimed abolitionist who has been an organizer at many of the protests. But he says he still stands with those who were injured on May 30, and is still calling on charges to be dropped against 10 people there that night.



"We let the people who got assaulted on the 30th, whether it was pepper sprayed, tear gassed, tased, hit with batons, stomped on, kicked, whatever it was that happened, to those people who got traumatized, there are still people here speaking on behalf of them," Rolfe said.



He gathered with about 15 other people on Wednesday, saying they will continue to speak out against the Rockford Police Department.



"I charge Rockford with being the greatest deceiver in this state. I charge Rockford with being the greatest racist in this state. There is no point in time in this city's history that it has given black people peace and harmony. At every turn, it has given black people strife. At every turn, it has given black people injustice," he said.



The group that gathered Wednesday evening is affiliated with the May 30th Alliance as well as Rockford Youth Abolitionists. They say they plan to protest at City Market on Friday and will attend the Back the Blue rally on Saturday.

