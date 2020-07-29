Sinnissippi Golf Course seeing spike in players

ROCKFORD (WREX) — About a year ago, the oldest golf course in Rockford was in danger of closing for good. But Sinnissippi Golf course has seen a spike in support this year.

The group Save Sinnissippi Golf Course said more people are playing the course, even with it opening later this year due to COVID-19.

"I think that was a good jolt to the community that this is something that we don't want to lose and it's quite possible we can lose it," said Jim McDowell, a member of Save Sinnissippi’s executive committee.

The course opened on May 1 this year. Its seen 1,150 more rounds of golf played in 2020 compared to the same time last year according to the Rockford Park District. That's in part thanks to league play.

But members of the grassroots efforts to save it, say the support needs to continue in order for it to stick around.