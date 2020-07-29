 Skip to Content

Russia rejects accusations of spreading virus disinformation

6:24 am

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials have rejected accusations that Moscow is spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., slamming them as “conspiracy theories” and a “persistent phobia.” U.S. officials said on Tuesday that Russian intelligence services were using a trio of English-language websites to spread disinformation about the pandemic, seeking to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain ahead of the presidential election in November. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday called the allegations “some kind of a persistent phobia.” Lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said Wednesday that the accusations are either “new conspiracy theories” invented by journalists or “yet another hoax of American security services.”

