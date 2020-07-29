 Skip to Content

RPS 205 parents must pick between in-person or online learning by August 3

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Parents of students in Rockford Public Schools have to make a decision on whether to send their children back to school in-person or online by August 3.

According to school officials, families will complete a survey where they will choose between in-person instruction or full-time remote instruction for all K-12 students through the first semester or trimester of the 2020-21 school year.

The survey does not include early childhood students.

It is available in EnglishSpanish, and Arabic.

The option chosen will then be in effect until: November 24 for elementary and January 22 for middle or high schools. Registration for the academic year is separate; parents still must register their child for the school he or she will attend.

The survey will serve as a guide for RPS to plan for proper staffing and resources for the 2020-21 school year.

The district has also put out a family-focused handbook to give families and staff a better idea of what to expect for both in-person and online learning.

RPS 205 released its initial reopening plan on July 16. For more details and FAQs about the RPS reopening plan, visit the school district website.

