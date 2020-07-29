Rockford officials charge 10 people from May 30 protests

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Ten people were charged in relation to the May 30 protests outside Rockford Police District 1, Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said.

According to the state's attorney, the people charged amounts to three percent of the approximately 300 people who were at the protest.

Police reviewed more than 120 hours of video and 90 police reports from the night of the protests, the mayor said.

Rockford Assistant Deputy Chief Carla Redd led the review of the footage, according to police.

None of these videos will be released until a criminal trial and investigation have been completed, according to the mayor and the state's attorney.

Chief O'Shea said police were hit with bricks, rocks and sticks on May 30. "That's just crazy behavior and those people need to be held responsible," Chief O'Shea said.

