Researcher pinpoints location of Van Gogh’s last painting

AUVERS-SUR-OISE, France (AP) — A Dutch researcher has pinpointed the exact location where Dutch master Vincent van Gogh painted his last work. Experts said Wednesday that the discovery gives art historians new insights into the anguished artist’s mental state on the day he is believed to have shot himself in a wheat field north of Paris. The researcher from the Van Gogh Institute in France discovered the location when he noticed similarities between a faded postcard from the French village of Auvers-sur-Oise and Van Gogh’s “Tree Roots.” According to the Van Gogh Museum, the artist worked on the painting before he walked into the nearby field and shot himself. He died two days later at age 37.