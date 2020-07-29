Report: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- A senior White House official says the Trump administration has started talks with the Oregon governor's office and indicated that it would begin to draw down the presence of federal agents in Portland if the state steps up its own enforcement.



The senior administration official stressed to The Associated Press that the talks with the office of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown are in the early stages and there's no agreement.



Just a day earlier, the administration was weighing whether to send in more agents.



Trump on Tuesday called the protesters "anarchist agitators." Brown didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.