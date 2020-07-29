Pritzker to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday, here’s how to watch

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to provide an update the status of the coronavirus in the state on Wednesday.



For the third straight Wednesday, the governor will be speaking in Chicago.



It is not known what the governor will be addressing today, but since his last update, four counties are at what the state calls a warning level for novel coronavirus disease. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 cases increase, according to officials.



Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 173,731 cases, including 7,446 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.



The press conference is scheduled to start at noon. You can watch it live on air, on WREX.com or on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wrextv/.