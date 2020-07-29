Plan to get more bikes on road wobbles as UK tackles obesity

LONDON (AP) — A plan by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get more Britons cycling has got off to a rocky start, with a website offering bicycle repair vouchers crashing at launch. The “fix your bike” vouchers worth up to 50 pounds ($65) are offered as part of the government’s 2-billion-pound plan to boost active travel. Johnson is also leading a crackdown on obesity, after a report found that being overweight or obese can dramatically increase the risk of hospitalization and death from the coronavirus. Johnson himself, who was hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 in April, admitted Monday that he was “too fat” and urged others to follow his lead to lose weight.